



Alexander Lee Collins, 16 of Cedar Springs, died Sunday, December 29, 2019. Alex was born May 25, 2003 in Grand Rapids, MI the son of Christopher and Marlou (Henry) Collins. He was in the 11th grade at Cedar Springs High School. He was a true outdoorsman and enjoyed motocross, golfing, hunting and fishing. Alex was kind hearted, made others laugh and was a friend everyone could count on. Surviving along with his parents are a brother, Zachary; grandparents, Allen & Barbara Henry; several aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by grandparents, Edward & Jacqueline Collins. The family will receive friends Friday, January 3 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Bliss-Witters & Pike Funeral Home, Cedar Springs where a time of sharing and closing prayer will begin at 7:30 p.m. The service will be Saturday 11:00 a.m. at Crossroads Church, 8331 Myers Lake Avenue, Rockford. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. Pastors Eldon Sanders and Joe Carrrel officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Crossroads Church or Fayette Historic State Park 4785 11 Road, Garden, MI 49835, Attn: Randy Brown.

Arrangements by Bliss-Witters & Pike Funeral Home, Cedar Springs