2020 Outdoor Skills Academy





Learn about food plots, ice fishing, wild mushrooms and more

Morel Mushroom gathering, Windsor Twp. Eaton Co. Mi.

Interested in attracting bluebirds to your yard? Learning the ins and outs of bear hunting in the Michigan woods? How about tying an expert tie and fly fishing like a pro? The DNR Outdoor Skills Academy 2020 class schedule currently is filled with more than a dozen opportunities to do all of this and much more, starting with the Hard Water School (ice fishing) Jan. 25-26 at Mitchell State Park in Cadillac. Additional classes will be added as details are finalized.

DNR park interpreter and academy coordinator Ed Shaw said the concept launched a few years back at the Carl T. Johnson Hunt and Fish Center (in Mitchell State Park) as a way to help people of all experience and skill levels learn more about hunting and fishing in Michigan. Since then, the class offerings have expanded to include everything from wildlife photography and mushroom identification to snowshoe weaving and developing deer food plots, and the class locations have spread to other locations, too.

“Whether you’re looking to get started with a new outdoor activity or want to brush up on your skills and learn some tips and tricks, the academy pro-staff can help,” Shaw said. “These affordable classes and clinics are unique because they explore topics in-depth—for a full day or more—with knowledgeable, skilled instructors leading the way.”

Learn more about the academy and full class schedule at Michigan.gov/Outdoor Skills, or contact Ed Shaw at 231-779-1321.