Jerald Ray Magoon Sr., of Cedar Springs, passed away December 25, 2019. He was born to Clare and Gerda (Gritzmaker) Magoon on August 3, 1948 in Grand Rapids, MI.

Jerald came home to the farm as number fourteen of fifteen children. Which I am sure made life interesting to say the least. He grew up to be an avid outdoorsman who especially enjoyed hound hunting and drowning a worm occasionally. He enjoyed spending time with friends having a beer. And was never caught without his trusty pack of Winstons. Later in life, he enjoyed bird watching, observing a well arrayed flower bed with all its beautiful colors and reminiscing with friends of times gone by and telling lies about hunts of yesteryear.

Jerald is survived by his four children, Jerald Magoon Jr. (Emily), Rebecca Starr (Roy), Shaun Magoon (Tonya), and John Magoon, ten grandchildren, Jhordan Magoon, Renee Flowers (Magoon), Tyler Magoon, Jordan Caudill, Joshua Magoon, Camantha Magoon, Dakota Vanscoy, Marjorie Starr, Jason Magoon, and Olivia “Ollie” Starr; six and a bun great grandchildren; two brothers, Clare Magoon Jr., and Jim Smigiel; eight sisters, Inez Hough, Pat Seymour, Lillian Dines, Marie McClary, Betty Hilbrands, Joyce Paige; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, John, Jim, Jerry and Carl Magoon; two sisters, Elsie Utter and Susan Porter.

There will be a time of visitation from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Pederson Funeral Home, 127 N. Monroe Street, Rockford, MI 49341. There will be a second visitation from 12:00 pm until 1:00 pm Saturday, January 4, 2020 with the service to immediately follow at 1:00 pm at Pierson Bible Church, 101 Grand Street, Pierson, MI 49339. Pastors Tom Ekkel and Kim Hough presiding.

Those wishing to offer an expression of sympathy are encouraged to make a memorial contribution to Pierson Bible Church or to the family to offset any funeral expenses.

Arrangements by Pederson Funeral Home, Rockford.https://www.pedersonfuneralhome.com