Update on charges in standoff





Brent Morris



Last week the Post reported on the arrest of an Algoma Township man after he pointed a gun at a court officer.

According to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, December 13, a court officer asked for assistance at about 12:30 p.m. while he was checking a residence on Deer Trail NE, in Algoma Township. Police said several eviction notices had been served to the previous owner, and the residence should have been vacant since it had been sold to a new owner who had not taken possession.

The court officer attempted to open several doors, but they could not be opened. The court officer then broke a single pane on a sliding glass door, and a man inside pulled back a curtain and pointed a handgun at the court officer and two deputies who were assisting him. The Deputies drew their weapons and the man set his handgun down. Deputies continued talking to the subject, while the TAC Team, negotiators, and Technical Support Unit responded. Eventually the subject exited the residence and surrendered without incident.

We have since learned that the man was Brent Morris, 43. He was arraigned on Dec. 18 on a charge of assaulting and resisting a police officer and bond was set at $10,000 cash/surety. He remains in jail.

Three other charges of felony assault with a dangerous weapon were dismissed.

