United Hospital Birthing Center announces top baby names of 2019

Posted on 27 December 2019.


Amelia and Liam lead the list of most popular names in annual list

Of the more than 500 babies born this year at Spectrum Health United Hospital Family Birthing Center in Greenville, Amelia and Liam took the top spots for most popular names, replacing Oliver and Scarlett from a year ago.

Grayson and Jaxon were also popular, finishing 3rd and 4th most popular, followed by an eight-way tie consisting of Ava, Charley, Skylar, William, Luna, Piper, Evalyn and Easton.

To date, 523 babies have been born at the Greenville hospital birthing center this year, compared to 547 last year.

The complete list for 2019 and 2018:

Top 10 Names – 2019

1. Amelia

2. Liam

3. Grayson

4. Jaxon

5. An 8-way tie with Ava, Charley, Skylar, William, Luna, Piper, Evalyn, and Easton. 

Top 10 Names – 2018

1. Oliver

2. Scarlett

3. Harper

4. Grayson

5. Everly

6. Carter

7. Adalynn

8. Sophia/Sofia

9. Asher

10. Elizabeth

