Sludge spill at Cedarfield





By Judy Reed

Gary Osborn, with Infrastructure Alternatives, called the Post Friday morning to report a sludge spill at the Cedarfield Community on 17 Mile west of Meijer.

He said that a sludge hauler that was there transferring sludge into their tanker still had the hose connected when it drove away. “It drove away and the hose popped off,” Osborn explained.

He estimated the spill at about 1,000 gallons.

“I called in Plumbers Environmental to clean up the sludge and the spill was then treated with hydrated lime,” he said.

This is the second time there has been some type of spill there in the last couple of weeks. Two weeks ago, a plugged line caused a sewage overflow.

Infrastructure Alternatives oversees the wastewater system there, and is mandated to report such issues to the Kent County Health Department, EGLE (formerly DEQ), and the local newspaper.