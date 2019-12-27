Pedestrian killed on US131





Clyde Edward Hopkinson. Photo from gofundme.com





The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a Cheboygan man who was hit and killed on US131 in the early hours of the morning Sunday.

On Sunday, December 22, 2019 at approximately 3:36 a.m., the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to northbound US131 near mile marker 147 in Mecosta County for a report of a male subject in the roadway, acting erratic. Officers responded and found the man, who was wearing dark colored clothing, dead on the side of the road. He was found in the travel portion of the right lane of the highway. The vehicle that had struck the man had not stopped.

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office responded and began investigating the scene. The traffic in the northbound lanes had to be diverted for approximately three hours for the initial scene investigation to be completed. While Deputies were investigating the scene, the driver of the vehicle had called 911 reporting that he had struck something in the roadway. The suspect had stopped at a gas station in Osceola County and waited for officers to arrive and look at his vehicle which was a pickup pulling an enclosed trailer.

Deputies were able to identify the driver of the pickup as Isaac DeRuiter, 18, of Caledonia. The victim was identified through fingerprints as Clyde Edward Hopkinson, 27 of Cheboygan.

Police said the driver of the vehicle was cooperative throughout the investigation and speed and alcohol were not factors in this crash. Deputies are still investigating how and why Hopkinson came to be on US131 as there was no vehicle associated with him located in the area.

Deputies were assisted by Ferris State University Police, Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, Mecosta County EMS, Big Rapids Department of Public Safety Fire Division, and the Michigan State Police. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office at 231-592-0150 or at tips@mecostacounty.org.

A gofundme account has been set up to help his other with funeral expenses. You can visit the page at https://tinyurl.com/tg7jy86.

