Gingerbread house

The Cedar Springs Public Library held their annual Gingerbread house contest in December, and the winners are:

Ronan Smith, ages 4 and under

Ava Wright, ages 5-9

Corrie and Olivia Geerligs won the group/family category (right) and Savannah and Olivia Geerligs won the Santa’s Choice category (left).

Congratulations to the winners!