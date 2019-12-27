Forty-three recruits sworn in as State Police troopers





Tpr. John Brant



Tpr. Lauren Posthumus



Tpr. Joseph Read



Tpr. Cody Ransom



Tpr. Cody Bauer



Tpr. Andrew Drust



Tpr. Aaron Killingbeck



Tpr. Griffin Lewis



Tpr. Hyder Mansour



Tpr. Zachary Murphy



Michigan’s newest troopers will soon report to work at Michigan State Police (MSP) posts across the state after graduating from the 136th Trooper Recruit School Friday afternoon, December 20.

MSP Director Col. Joe Gasper administered the Oath of Office during the ceremony at the Lansing Center. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivered the keynote address.

“Public service is a very honorable profession,” said Whitmer. “Thank you for choosing to serve our residents and for committing yourselves to this career. I support you wish and each of you a long, safe and rewarding career with the Michigan State Police.”

In his address to the graduates, Gasper spoke about the positive impact troopers can make in people’s lives, telling the class, “I’m a strong advocate of fostering a positive mindset and I challenge you to look for the positives in all your experiences. The power of vision is extraordinary and incredible things happen when you are open to the possibilities.”

The 136th Trooper Recruit School began on June 30, 2019, at the MSP Training Academy in Lansing. For the past 25 weeks, recruits received training in firearms, water safety, defensive tactics, patrol techniques, report writing, ethics, cultural diversity and implicit bias, decision making, leadership, first aid, criminal law, crime scene processing and precision driving..

The MSP is actively recruiting for future trooper recruit schools. Persons interested in learning more about a career with the MSP should visit www.michigan.gov/mspjobs for information on how to apply.

The next trooper recruit school starts Jan. 26, 2020. Including these new troopers, there are 1,238 troopers assigned statewide.

Rockford Post: Tpr. John Brant from Escanaba, Tpr. Lauren Posthumus from Lowell, and Tpr. Joseph Read from Dearborn are the 136th Trooper Recruit School graduates who will serve at the Rockford Post.

Lakeview Post: Tpr. Cody Ransom, originally from Granby, CO, graduated from the 136th Trooper Recruit School and will serve at the Lakeview Post.

Mount Pleasant Post: Tpr. Cody Bauer from Midland, Tpr. Andrew Drust from Clark Lake, and Tpr. Aaron Killingbeck from Reed City, will serve at the Mt. Pleasant Post. Tpr. Killingbeck also received the Lt. Thomas E. Baldus Marksmanship award for the 136th Tpr. Recruit School.

Hart Post: Tpr. Griffin Lewis from Morrice, Tpr. Hyder Mansour from Livonia, and Tpr. Zachary Murphy from Muskegon, will serve the citizens of Michigan at the Hart Post.