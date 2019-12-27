CTA donates to Hand2Hand





Hand2Hand, the agency that supplies meals for almost 300 students in our area to take home every Friday after school, received a donation from Creative Technologies Academy last week to help fund their effort.

According to Pastor Craig Owens, who oversees the program, he received an email about the donation last week. “Kelly Atkins, the administrative assistant at Creative Technologies Academy, emailed me to say: ‘Every year the staff at CTA collects money and donates it to a charity we pick. We do this in honor of our administration in place of buying them gifts. We have chosen Hand2Hand this year.’”

The donation was $432.

“About 1-in-5 of the nearly 290 students Hand2Hand serves each week attend CTA,” explained Owens. “We are very appreciative of their very generous donation!”

The group takes both financial and food donations from individuals and churches in the area, and volunteers help keep the pantry stocked and fill the grocery bags each week and put them in a special backpack in the student’s locker.

For more information on specific needs of the Hand2Hand ministry, contact Craig Owens at craigtowens1@gmail.com or craig@cscalvary.org.