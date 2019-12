By Judy Reed

Shown here are the grandchildren of Dianne Sabinas and the toys they brought in. From L to R: Macey Kacprzyk, 7; Sam Kahler, 6; Elsie Kacprzyk, 10; Lela Kahler, 8; and Breslyn Kacprzyk, 10. Post photo by J. Reed



A big thank you to everyone that dropped off toys at The Post for the Kent County Toys for Tots program this year! It was a big success, and we are always amazed at the great donations. The toys are going to make a lot of kids happy this Christmas!