Scam alert﻿





From the Kent County Sheriff’s Office

We want to make you aware of current phone scams that are occurring in which suspects are using our department to scam citizens out of money.

Residents throughout Michigan, including in West Michigan and on the East side, have reportedly received phone calls from individuals claiming to be Officers with the Kent County Sheriff’s Office. The “Officers” tell the callers that they have warrants for their arrest or that they have missed jury duty. To pay the bond for the warrants or as penalty for missing jury duty, the callers are requested to load money onto prepaid cards through the website, Reloadit.

Sadly, victims are being scammed out of thousands of dollars.

It should be noted that the victims’ caller IDs show the original incoming call is from (616) 632-6100, which is our department’s non-emergency number. The suspects provide a callback number that is supposedly a “private line” to the Officer. The voicemail greeting for this number even indicates that it is the private line for the Officer.

Please share this information with your friends and family and follow these tips:

1. Spot imposters and do not send money!

We will never ask you for money over the phone! All fines, fees, and bonds are handled in-person at our Correctional Facility. Government offices will never require you to wire money or to purchase reloadable cards or gift cards.

2. Do not believe your caller ID!

Unfortunately technology makes it easy for scammers to fake caller ID information. If you receive a phone call from anyone claiming to be from the Kent County Sheriff’s Office (even if our number appears on your caller ID) and they are requesting money, hang up and contact our department at (616) 632-6100. Ask to speak directly with the Officer who supposedly called you.

If you have any questions, do not hesitate to contact us. We care about our citizens and we never want any of you to fall victim to these scams!