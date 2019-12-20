Post travels to Wisconsin, Upper Peninsula





The Post traveled with the Guarisco family in July on the Lake Express fast ferry across Lake Michigan to Wisconsin. They went to the Dells and saw the Tommy Bartlett Boat Show, and then toured the area for a couple of days. They then traveled to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan for the rest of the week. They went to Iron Mountain and did the iron mine tour and learned about “Big John,” the world’s largest miner. They took a train ride through the mine, which has been open for tourists since 1958. They stopped and saw a waterfall, and visited Kitch-iti-Kipi, Michigan’s largest natural fresh water spring (the name means big cold water). “It was nice to see all the fish in the water,” they said. “It sure is beautiful up there. We had a great family trip!”

It sounds like you had a great time! Thanks so much for taking us with you!

Are you going on vacation? Be sure to take along a printed edition of the Post and get someone to snap a photo of you or your family with it. Send it to us along with some info about your trip (where you went, who went along, what you saw) and send the photo and info to news@cedarspringspost.com. We will print as space allows. If you forget the Post, please do not photoshop it into the photo. Just take it with you next time!

