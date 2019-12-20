Men of Honor visit nursing home residents





The Men of Honor chapter from Cedar Springs Middle School visited Metron last week.

Courtesy photo.



The Men of Honor Cedar Springs chapter visited the residents of Metron Cedar Springs last Thursday, December 12, and shared the love and joy of Christmas with them.

The mission of Men of Honor is to develop passionate followers of Jesus Christ by training and mentoring youth, ages 11-17, in principles of chivalry, honor, moral excellence and courageous leadership. Young men in grades 6, 7, and 8 are targeted because this is the age that many are making crucial life decisions. Men and Ladies of Honor is an international organization that can be found in the US and 11 other countries.

