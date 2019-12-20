Creative Technologies Academy to Offer AP Capstone™ Program





Program Focuses on College-Level Research, Collaboration, and Presentation Skills Crucial for College and Career Success

Cedar Springs, Michigan— Creative Technologies Academy is one of approximately 1,800 schools worldwide to implement AP Capstone™, an innovative program that allows students to develop the skills that matter most for college success such as research, collaboration, and communication (https://apcentral.collegeboard.org/courses/ap-capstone).

The program consists of two courses taken in sequence: AP Seminar and AP Research. Creative Technologies Academy will start offering AP Seminar in the fall of 2020.

In AP Seminar, typically taken in 10th or 11th grade, students choose and evaluate complex topics through multiple lenses; identify credibility and bias in sources; and develop arguments in support of a recommendation. AP Seminar is a project-based learning course. Official AP Seminar assessments include research reports, written arguments, and presentations completed during the academic year. Students complete the course by taking an end-of-course written exam in May.

In the subsequent AP Research course, students design, execute, present, and defend a yearlong research-based investigation on a topic of individual interest. They build on skills developed in AP Seminar by learning how to understand research methodology; employ ethical research practices; and collect, analyze, and synthesize information to contribute to academic research. Like AP Seminar, AP Research is a project-based course. Each student’s official AP Research score is based on their academic paper, presentation, and oral defense. There’s no end-of-course exam for AP Research.

Students who score a 3 or higher in both AP Seminar and AP Research earn the AP Seminar and Research Certificate™. Students who score a 3 or higher in AP Seminar and AP Research and on four additional AP Exams of their choosing earn the AP Capstone Diploma™. In partnership with the higher education community, the College Board developed AP Capstone so students can practice and master skills that serve them well in college and career. Colleges and universities have voiced their support for the program. Creative Technologies Academy Secondary Principal Jennifer Colin said, “We are so excited to be able to implement this cutting edge program which expands curriculum choices and offers challenging coursework that sharpens reading and writing skills.”