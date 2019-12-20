A smelly business





By Judy Reed

If you caught a whiff of something that smelled not quite right at the Cedarfield Community this week, your nose didn’t lead you wrong.

Gary Osborn, with Infrastructure Alternatives, the company that oversees the wastewater at the 55-plus community, called the Post Wednesday morning (according to protocol) to let us know their had been a sewage overflow at Cedarfield and it had been cleaned up.

“We were alerted today, but we think it probably had been going on for about three days,” explained Osborn. “Someone was smelling it and called it in.” He said that a line became plugged, and the sewage flowed out of a manhole cover.

“We called in Plumbers Environmental and they sucked out the manhole and jetted the lime,” he said. The spillage was then treated with hydrated lime.

When something like this happens, they must call the DEQ (now EGLE); the Kent County Health Department, and the local newspaper.

“We are all about doing the right thing,” remarked Osborn. “The environment and people’s health and safety is important. We do things by the book. If it was only one gallon we’d report it.”

Infrastructure Alternatives is based in Rockford.