New Catholic Church opens in Cedar Springs





The new church building for St. John Paul II Parish was dedicated December 1. It is located just west of Meijer on 17 Mile Rd. in Solon Township. Courtesy photo.





The beautiful sanctuary in the new church. Courtesy photo.





Most Reverend David J. Walkowiak joined the Catholic community of St. John Paul II Parish in Cedar Springs to bless and dedicate their new church on Sunday, Dec. 1. The dedication took place during the 10:30 a.m. Sunday Mass at the new church (3110 17 Mile Road, Cedar Springs). Around 375 people attended this beautiful celebration.

“In the spirit of their patron Saint John Paul II, the faithful of this parish have a vigorous missionary spirit and love which readily brings others to Christ,” said Bishop Walkowiak. “I am excited to join them in dedicating this new church which will allow them to continue this strong growth of the Catholic faith in West Michigan.”

St.John Paul II Parish had been holding their services in the former Pioneer Christian Reformed Church prior to building this new church on the same lot.

“From humble beginnings, the parish has blossomed into a warm and welcoming community of believers! How grateful I am to the Lord and to those who have joined the parish over the last six years,” said Father Lam Le, pastor of St. John Paul II Parish. “The Dedication of a Church also provides an opportunity for current and future members of this parish to recommit themselves to the parish’s mission—to be the hands and feet of Christ.”

The new church is 9,360 square feet on the main floor with an additional 500 square feet in a lower level. Ground was broken on August 19, 2018 for the new church. AMDG was the architect and designer of the project while Erhardt Construction was responsible for construction. The new church will seat 350 people with the ability to grow in the future.

The existing church will be designated as a chapel for weddings, funerals, and daily Mass, which is celebrated on Tuesday and Wednesday at 12 Noon. The facilities will continue to be utilized as the faith formation and outreach center of the parish, including God’s Potluck, a free meal offered to the community every Tuesday at 5:30pm.

St. John Paul II Parish is clustered with Mary Queen of Apostles in Sand Lake and is responsible for the mission church of St. Margaret in Harvard and its cemetery. The parish serves approximately 400 registered families and is expected to grow to more than 600 families in upcoming years.

Financial support for the construction of the new church was raised through the Growing in God’s Merciful Love Capital Stewardship Campaign. The stewardship campaign has raised $1.6 million out of its $2 million goal.

The parish community is looking forward to welcoming any friends and visitors who would like to join them on the journey of being the hands and feet of Christ. Sunday Masses are celebrated on Saturday at 4 p.m. and Sundays at 8:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

