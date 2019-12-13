Man shoots at homeowner, steals dog





An Illinois man led MSP Troopers on a chase last Sunday after shooting at a homeowner and stealing his dog.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post were dispatched to an armed robbery at a residence in the 7400 block of South Blackmer Road, Bloomer Township, on December 8, 2019 at approximately 7:36 a.m.

Police said a 32-year-old man from Illinois came to the residence to purchase a dog. An argument took place and the Illinois man fired several shots at the homeowner. The homeowner retrieved a rifle and fired back at the suspect. The suspect fled in a vehicle at that time.

Troopers located the vehicle on South Blackmer Road and attempted to make a traffic stop. The suspect vehicle fled and made its way to M-57. Troopers continued to pursue the suspect’s vehicle west on M-57 into the city of Greenville. During the pursuit on M-57 the suspect vehicle, a black Chrysler 300 car, was swerving into oncoming traffic. Troopers are requesting that citizens whom this vehicle swerved at to contact the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post at: (989) 352-8444, in order for troopers to obtain witness statements from them.

The pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle became disabled on Maplewood Drive just south of M-57 in the City of Greenville. The suspect was taken into custody at that time.

