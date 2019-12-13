Local business owner passes away





By Judy Reed

Main Street business owners in Cedar Springs and customers of Dave’s Valet Cards, 34 N. Main, were surprised to hear that the shop’s owner, David Milanowski, passed away last week.

A group of young adults said they had made plans to attend Friday night Magic at his shop last Friday evening, December 6, but discovered the shop was closed and he was not there. Several of them began to message him to find out where he was and if he was going to be open. When Milanowski didn’t answer, they became concerned, because they knew how important it was to him to make sure the shop was open for his customers, and he would’ve told them if the event was canceled. At least two of them called police to do a wellness check on him at his home, just outside of the city. A deputy reported back to one of them late in the evening that they had received a report of Milanowski’s death.

According to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, they also had been asked to do a check by Milanowski’s ex-girlfriend. According to Sgt. Todd Probst, he was found dead at his home. He also said that it sounded like last Wednesday, December 4, was the last time Milanowski was seen by anyone.

Police do not think his death was suspicious, and said it was likely due to a medical cause.

According to the Facebook page for Dave’s Valet Cards, a family member posted that a celebration of Dave’s life will be held on Saturday, December 21, from 2-4 p.m. at the shop. Those who would like to share stories and celebrate Dave’s passion for gaming, are welcome to attend.

