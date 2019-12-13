It’s time for the tour of lights

This house on 17 Mile Rd, just west of Red Pine, is one of the entries in our Tour of Lights.





Some people go crazy at Christmas decorating their home. But you don’t have to go all out to get listed on the Cedar Springs Post Annual Tour of Lights! If you’ve decorated your home or yard with beautiful lights or know someone that did, please send us the address and we’ll add it to our list of places to visit. Send the address to news@cedarspringspost.com with “Tour of lights” in the subject line, or mail to Tour of Lights, c/o The Cedar Springs Post, PO Box 370, Cedar Springs, MI 49319. Or, you can call us at 696-3655. There is no charge to be added.



There’s nothing like the warm glow of Christmas lights this time of year to give you a good dose of Christmas cheer! So pack up the kids, go for a ride, and enjoy the decorations your friends and neighbors have put up this year. We’re sure you’ll find a few other treasures along the way!

1. NW corner of Maple and First

2. 88 N. Grant Street (SE Corner of Maple and Grant).

3. SW corner of Maple and Grant.

4. Park Street, between Ash and Cherry.

5. 65 E. Muskegon, corner of First and Muskegon Streets. The home of Larry and Audrey Young is a classic home decorated with style.

6. Main Street in downtown Cedar Springs is aglow with lights on the trees and decorations on the lampposts.

7. 427 Northland Drive, near the corner of South Street and Northland. See the 90-foot evergreen Christmas tree at the Reep family home.

8. 15581 Cedar Springs Ave. NE, Cedar Springs.

9. 2664 Wiersma, Cedar Springs.

10. 326 17 Mile Rd, Kent City, just east of Red Pine, on the south side of the road.

11. 17751 Meyers Lake Ave., Sand Lake

12. 143 S. 5th St., Cedar Springs. North of 17 Mile Rd, the home of Jerry Hall is all decked out as well as some neighbors.

If you see home you think should be on this list, just email it to news@cedarspringspost.com, or give us a call at 696-3655.

