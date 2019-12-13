Families enjoy holiday event





Santa and Mrs. Claus in the Christmas parade on Second Street as t hey approach the Heart of Cedar Springs park. Post photo by J. Reed.





By Judy Reed

Hundreds of people turned out last Saturday, December 7, to enjoy the variety of events planned for Mingle with Kris Kringle—A Cedar Springs Christmas.

The Cedar Springs Public Library held their “Frozen” event as part of Mingle with Kris Kringle. Princesses Anna and Elsa were on hand to create some fun. Courtesy photo.





The Cedar Springs Public Library kicked off the day with their “Frozen” event from 9 to noon. Princesses Anna and Elsa were on hand to greet and entertain the children. They did five different shows for them, and children were able to make a craft or talk to Santa and Mrs. Clause. Library Director Donna Clark said that they had 610 people attend the event.

Following the library event there was also cookie decorating at the Rustic Roof, and story time with Mrs. Claus at Perry’s Place for herbs, teas, and more. “Story time was well attended as the children listened to Mrs. Claus’s stories around the 14 ft Christmas tree,” said owner Perry Hopkins.

The Grinch also made an appearance at many of the businesses in the downtown area.

Santa and Mrs. Claus returned in the late afternoon/early evening for the parade and tree lighting in the Heart of Cedar Springs park behind the library. Everyone welcomed Santa back and then gathered around the new permanent Christmas tree for the lighting. Before lighting the tree, Mayor Pro Tem Pam Conley said a few words and Pastor Jon Huizenga, from Rise Up Church read the Christmas story from Luke 1.

The new permanent Christmas tree in the Heart of Cedar Springs.





After the tree lighting, kids went inside the library to see Santa and were able to write him a letter and color a picture, both courtesy of the Post. (Some of those letters might be in today’s paper. Turn to page ?? to check!)

The American Legion Ladies Auxiliary also had a bake sale with hot chocolate inside the library for people to enjoy.

“The children having an opportunity to see Santa Claus both in the morning and after the tree lighting made the mingling with Kris Kringle a little smoother,” said Hopkins who is also currently the president of the Cedar Springs Area Chamber of Commerce.

“The Cedar Springs Area Chamber of Commerce would like to thank Rise Up Church for their time and efforts of decorating this year’s town Christmas tree. Also thankful for the donor (who wished to remain anonymous) who donated the new permanent tree for us to use for years to come. We had many positive comments about the new location for the Christmas tree and lighting. We also had positive reviews from people thinking the parade route was safer than when we had it on Main Street,” noted Hopkins.

Cedar Springs Christmas week 2 is happening this week and weekend. Mingle and shop late on December 12, a Kent Theatre Christmas Concert on December 14 with Christmas Karaoke after, and a Christmas Dance Extravaganza on December 15. Turn to page 25 to see details, as well as what is happening next week!