Christmas season church services





Celebrate the joy of Christmas at one of the churches in our community.

CEDAR SPRINGS

Cedar Springs United Methodist Church

140 S Main, Cedar Springs, MI 49319

Advent December Worship Series: “Let Heaven and Nature Sing”

Celebrating the 300th Birthday of “Joy to the World”

December 15: “Make the Blessings Known:Unabashed Joy” at 10:15 a.m.

December 22: “Make the Nations Prove: Peaceful Joy” at 10:15 a.m.

December 24: “The Lord is Come:Family Style Worship – Carols, Candles and Christmas Story at 7:00 p.m.

City Impact Community Center

288 N Main St, Cedar Springs, MI 49319 (next door to Dollar General)

Saturday night service

December 21 at 6 p.m.

East Nelson Church

9024 18 Mile Rd, Cedar Springs MI 49319

December 1, 8, 15 and 22: Christmas Worship Series “Believe” 9:30 a.m.

December 15: Annual Ugly Christmas Sweater – prizes and fun! 9:30 a.m.

December 22: Children’s No-rehearsal Christmas Pageant – costumes for all! 9:30 a.m.

December 24: Christmas Eve Candlelight, Carols and Community – All welcome! 7:00 p.m.

December 29: Praise and Worship with favorite songs 9:30 a.m.

Hillcrest Community Church of God

5994 18 Mile Rd. NE Cedar Springs, MI 49319

December 22: Christmas Program at 10 a.m.

December 24: Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at 6:30 p.m.

Maranatha Baptist Church

12786 Algoma Ave NE, Cedar Springs, MI

December 22: Christmas by Candlelight at 5:30 p.m. Join us for an evening of carols by candlelight as we celebrate this joyous season of Christ’s birth!

December 25: Christmas Morning Service at 8:00 a.m.

Rise Up Church

Meets at Cedar Springs Middle School, 4873 16 Mile Rd. NE, Cedar Springs

December 15: Fourth Monthly Worship Service 10:00 a.m.

December 22: Carols and Candlelight (plus Hot Chocolate), 5:00 p.m. at the Amphitheater in Heart of Cedar Springs park

January 12: Grand Opening and beginning of every Sunday worship

Solon Center Wesleyan Church

15671 Algoma Ave., Cedar Springs

December 22: Special Christmas Service and Children’s Christmas Program at 10 a.m. Here We Go a Caroling!

December 24: Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at 6:00 p.m.

Join us this Christmas as we take a look at one of the most well-known prophecies written about Jesus, Isaiah 9:6. For to us a child is born, to us a son is given, and the government will be on his shoulders.

And he will be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.

Saint John Paul II Parish

3110 17 Mile Road. Cedar Springs, MI 49319

December 24: Vigil, The Nativity of the Lord at 4pm and Mass at Night at 10 p.m.

December 25: The Nativity of the Lord Mass at 10 a.m.

December 31: Vigil, Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God at 4 p.m.

January 1: Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God Mass at 10 a.m.

The Springs Church

135 N Grant Street, Cedar Springs, MI.

Dec 24; Christmas Eve Candlelight Service 7pm

ROCKFORD

BridgeWay Community Church

7700 Childsdale Ave NE Rockford, MI 49341

December 14: Christmas series “With Us” 6 p.m.

December 15: Christmas series “With Us” 9 a.m. or 10:45 a.m.

December 21: Christmas series “With Us” 6 p.m.

December 22: Christmas series “With Us” 9 a.m. or 10:45 a.m.

December 24: Christmas Eve Service 6 p.m.

Courtland Oakfield United Methodist Church

10295 Myers Lake Ave NE, Rockford, MI

December 15: worship 11:00 a.m. “Raising A Child Not Your Own”

December 22: worship 11:00 a.m. “The Journey to Bethlehem”

December 24: Candlelight Christmas Eve service 7:00 p.m. “Oh, What a Night!”

December 29: worship 11:00 a.m. “The Rest of the Story”

Grace Evangelical Free Church

4714 13 Mile Rd NE, Rockford, MI 49341

December 22: Christmas Worship Service 9:45 a.m.

December 24: Christmas Eve Candlelight Service 5:30 p.m.

Holy Spirit Episcopal Church

1200 Post Dr. NE, Belmont, MI 49306

December 24: Christmas Eve Service with communion at 7 pm.

December 25: Morning Prayer Service at 10 a.m.

Our Lady of Consolation Catholic Church

4865 Eleven Mile Rd NE, Rockford, MI 49341

December 24: Christmas Vigil Mass 4:00 p.m., 6:30 p.m. & 10 p.m.

December 25: Christmas Day Mass 10 a.m.

December 31: New Year’s Eve Mass 5 p.m.

January 1: New Year’s Day Mass 10 a.m.

Rockford Springs Community Church

5815 14 Mile Rd. Rockford 49341

December 24: Christmas Eve Candlelight Service 9 p.m.

SAND LAKE VILLAGE CHURCHES

Dec. 12: Mary Queen of Apostles Advent by Candlelight (Dinner included) 6-9 p.m. 1 W. Maple St, Sand Lake.

Dec. 13: United Methodist Women Christmas bake sale at Independent Bank 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

7 p.m.: Mary Queen of Apostle Feast of the Immaculate Conception 7 p.m.

Dec.15: Resurrection Lutheran Children’s Christmas program 9:30 a.m. 180 Northland Drive, Sand Lake.

Dec.22: Christmas worship services

9:25 a.m. Sand Lake United Methodist, 65 W. Maple St., Sand Lake

9:30 a.m. Resurrection Lutheran

10:55 a.m. South Ensley United Methodist 13600 Cypress, Sand Lake

11:00 a.m. Church of the Full Gospel “Come let us adore him” Corner of E. Lake and 2nd St, Sand Lake.

7 p.m. Evening Christmas service at South Ensley United Methodist

Dec. 24: Christmas Eve services

7:00 p.m. Resurrection Lutheran Christmas Eve Candlelight Service

7:00 p.m. Mary Queen of Apostles Christmas Eve Vigil Mass

Dec. 25: Mary Queen of Apostles Christmas Day Mass 8:00 a.m.

Dec. 31: Mary Queen of Apostles Mary, Holy Mother of God Vigil Mass at 7 p.m.

Jan. 1: Mary Queen of Apostles Mary, Holy Mother of God Mass at 8 a.m.

