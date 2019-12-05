Three arrested on meth and stolen property charges





Robert Thomas Wright Jr



Tammy Lynn Wright



Timothy Allen Dahlke



Mecosta County Sheriff’s deputies arrested three people last Friday on charges related to possession of methamphetamine and retail fraud.

On Friday, November 29, 2019, Deputies from the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Village of Morley to arrest a suspect on an arrest warrant for a Retail Fraud charge. Deputies attempted contact with the suspect’s family and then located the suspect as he attempted to flee. Deputies stopped the suspect driving an unregistered vehicle attempting to leave the area. The suspect was arrested on traffic charges as well as the outstanding theft warrant.

Additional investigation led to the detention of a second male suspect at the residence who was also wanted by another agency. Information was obtained at the residence that drugs were hidden prior to the suspect leaving the residence. Deputies were able to obtain consent and conducted a search based upon the information received and located a quantity of methamphetamine.

Deputies then obtained a search warrant for the residence to obtain additional evidence. Deputies found numerous items of new stolen property. The total amount of the stolen property recovered is in excess of $1,000. Deputies arrested both males on Possession of Methamphetamine charges. The wife of the suspect was also arrested and lodged on theft charges as well. All three suspects were lodged at the Mecosta County Jail on their charges.

Robert Thomas Wright Jr, 37, of Morley was charged with possession of methamphetamine and retail fraud 2nd degree. He remains jailed with a $110,000 bond pending further court action.

Tammy Lynn Wright, 46, of Morley was charged with retail fraud 1st degree and remains jailed with a $5000 bond pending further court action.

Timothy Allen Dahlke, 56, of Saginaw was charged with possession of methamphetamine and remains jailed with a $100,000 bond pending further court action.