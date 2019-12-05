Reminder: give your input at marijuana forum





December 12 from 5:30 p.m.-7 p.m. at the Cedar Springs Public Library located at 107 N. Main, Cedar Springs.

The City of Cedar Springs wants to hear what citizens have to say about whether to allow marijuana businesses in the city, and if they do, what type of businesses they would like to see. Citizens can give their input at a public forum/conversation at the second of two public meetings at the Cedar Springs Public Library’s community room Thursday, December 12, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

“As I stated following the City’s decision to opt-out in November 2018, the City Council is reexamining their position on allowing marijuana businesses now that the State of Michigan has released their rules governing the businesses,” explained Cedar Springs City Manager Mike Womack.

Sand Lake has already rescinded their medical marijuana ordinance and has decided to allow up to two dispensaries that are part of a franchise.

The City of Cedar Springs is looking for people to tell them what types of recreational marijuana businesses people are interested in having in the city, where in the city they are interested in seeing them, how many businesses they should allow, and what types of restrictions they should put on them.

