Post collecting Toys for Tots





Kent County distributed over 30,000 toys to over 10,000 children in 2018

Would you like to do something special for families in need this Christmas? You can partner with us to provide toys for children in Kent County. The Post is participating in the Toys for Tots program again this holiday season, as a drop off site for toys.

Toys for Tots is a volunteer organization whose goal is to collect new, unwrapped toys for kids 0-16, and distribute them to children who would not otherwise receive a gift during the holiday season. Toys for teens and tweens are always especially needed.

In 2018, Toys for Tots in Kent County distributed 30,232 toys to 10,790 children. And they are depending on communities such as ours to be as generous again this year.

Besides the Post, another business participating this year is Cedar Springs Wireless Zone. “This will be the Cedar Springs Wireless Zone’s second year participating in Toys for Tots. It is nice to be in a position to give back to the community. We have done several backpack giveaways so whenever we have an opportunity to give back to the families in the area we do so. The most important thing is to raise awareness for the children and to get as many people as possible to give back to this great cause,” said Adam Digerolamo, District Manager of the Cedar Springs Wireless Zone.

The program runs now through December 16. Just bring a new, unwrapped toy to our office at 36 E. Maple Street in Cedar Springs, Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Fridays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. If you can’t make that time, call us to make other arrangements.

Other businesses in Cedar Springs with boxes include Family Farm & Home, 4175 17 Mile Rd; Wireless Zone, 4021 17 Mile Rd; and Choice One Bank, 4170 17 Mile Rd.

Together we can make this Christmas special for many children!

