Police investigating possible fire fatality





The resident of this mobile home was found dead after a fire destroyed his home in the early morning hours last Friday, November 29. Courtesy photo.



By Judy Reed

Troopers from the Michigan State Police Hart Post are investigating the death of an Ensley Township man whose body was found after his mobile home burned.

According to Sand Lake Fire Chief Ed Holtzlander, they were dispatched at 12:23 a.m. on Friday, November 29, to a fully engulfed residential fire at 9300 E. 128th St. in Ensley Township, Newaygo County.

Both Sand Lake and Grant Fire Departments battled the blaze at the single-wide mobile home. After the fire was extinguished, firefighters found the 59-year-old resident and only occupant of the home, Rodolfo Quesada, deceased. The MSP said he was identified using fingerprint identification technology.

The home was totally destroyed. Courtesy photo.





Chief Holtzlander said the fire started toward the east end of the home, in the living room/kitchen area. He said the state fire marshal told him the cause of the fire was undetermined.

Holtzlander noted that the victim did have a horse and three donkeys on the property, and that some family members were searching for them.

According to the MSP, they are waiting on autopsy results for Mr. Quesada to determine his cause of death.

Hart Post Troopers were assisted on scene by the Sand Lake and Grant Fire Departments, the Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office, the Newaygo County Medical Examiner’s Office, and the Michigan State Police Fire Investigation Unit.