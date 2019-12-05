New electronic sign installed at library





This new electronic sign will give citizens updates about what’s happening at the library. Courtesy photo.



If you drive by the Cedar Springs Public Library at the corner of Main Street and W. Maple, you can’t help but notice the new electronic sign that was recently installed facing Main Street.

According to librarian Donna Clark, when the library was built in 2016, they decided to forego any expensive signage on Main Street so that they could save for an electronic sign.

“That was over 2-1/2 years ago,” explained Clark. “There have been complaints by UPS, Federal Express, and even locals who have to ask for our address. The kick-off started off in a Community Building Development Team meeting, when it was brought to my attention that it was time to get a sign. By then the vinyl sign we had in the yard had blown away or just disappeared.”

Community residents and businesses paid for the sign through a grassroots fundraising effort, and it was installed just before Thanksgiving. The cost was $21,000.

Clark said they will use the sign to share programs, open hours, closings, meetings, Friends of the Library, etc. Other information could be displayed at the discretion of the library board.

Master Brick Mason Jeffrey Jager built the base. Project Manager Duane McIntyre has overseen the Library Project from its inception over 7 years ago, and saw that the electrical conduit was in place. He worked closely with the City, the Library Board, the Community Building Development Team, and other dedicated people from our community.

