“It’s a Wonderful Life” this weekend at CS High School





The classic drama It’s A Wonderful Life will be performed this weekend, December 6 and 7, at the Cedar Springs High School auditorium by the Koinonia Players, a homeschool theater group.

This family Christmas tradition is based on the 1946 dramatic film about a man named George Bailey, whose dreams of adventure have been squashed by civic duty and family obligation. In the midst of difficulty, George encounters his guardian angel, Clarence Odbody. The drama continues as Clarence shows George how different life would be in his hometown of Bedford Falls if he had never been born. This great drama celebrates the faith of the season and celebrates the American philosophy of life: hard work, fair play and the love and support of one’s family and community will be rewarded.

The drama performed by Koinonia Players is directed by Ruth Andrus, assisted by Hailey Salik. George Bailey is played by Samuel Couturier, Mr. Potter by Hazen Zainea, Mary Hatch by Maria Shaw, Clarence Odbody by Zachary Hamilton, Uncle Billy by Isaac Zittel, and many more cast and crew working to make this a great family show!

Come see It’s a Wonderful Life at the Cedar Springs High School auditorium on December 6 at 7:00 p.m. and December 7 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $8.00 general admission, and can be purchased at koinoniahomeschool.com or at the door.

