Greenville armed robbery suspects arrested





Christopher Sloppye



Matthew Sharp



The Michigan State Police (MSP) Lakeview Post and the Greenville Department of Public Safety have arrested two 34-year-old Greenville men for robbery following a joint investigation.

On Sunday, December 1, shortly after 9 a.m., Troopers from the MSP Lakeview Post responded to an armed robbery at the Admiral gas station at 6990 S. Greenville Rd. in Montcalm County’s Eureka Twp. A suspect described as a white male wearing grey sweatpants, a grey and blue hooded sweatshirt, dark shoes, and bandana covering the lower half of his face, entered the store armed with what appeared to be a knife. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money from the cash register before exiting the store and fleeing on foot, possibly getting into a vehicle.

Two days prior, the Family Dollar store at 114 W. Grove St. in downtown Greenville was robbed in a similar manner, also by a white male suspect, which is being investigated by the Greenville Department of Public Safety (DPS.)

MSP Lakeview and Greenville DPS investigators collaborated efforts and were able to identify the robbery suspect through follow-up investigation and reviewing surveillance footage. The suspect is believed to be the same individual involved in both robberies. A second suspect was also developed, believed to be involved with the robbery of the Admiral gas station.

On December 2nd, the primary robbery suspect was arrested at a residence in Greenville with the assistance of the MSP Emergency Support Team and Central Michigan Enforcement Team. The second suspect was arrested a short distance away from the residence following a traffic stop. Both men were lodged in the Montcalm County jail and were arraigned on charges in 64B District Court of Montcalm County.

Christopher Daniel Sloppye, 34, of Greenville, was arraigned on Dec. 3 on two counts of armed robbery. Matthew Allen Sharp, 34, also of Greenville, was arraigned on one count of armed robbery.

Sloppye is also under investigation by the Greenville DPS for other crimes he may have committed earlier in the month.