Fire destroys theater group’s warehouse





Fire destroyed this warehouse used by the Flat River Community Players earlier this week. FRCP Facebook photo.



By Judy Reed

A Greenville theater group is looking to replace many of their props, sets, and costumes after the warehouse they used to store the items they use in their performances burned down in the early hours of Tuesday morning, December 3.

The Flat River Community Players posted the news on Facebook Wednesday morning. “It’s with a sad heart that I write this post but only moments ago we were informed that the warehouse containing all our props, costumes and set pieces has burned down. A large piece of our [community’s] history has been erased. We will keep everyone posted on details as soon as learn more.”

The fire started about 2:10 a.m. at the old warehouse located at N. Clay and E. Charles St. Four fire departments fought the fire.

The theater group has been using the building to store items for the last 15 years, a FRCP spokesperson told the Post. The warehouse reportedly contained all the costumes and props from close to 45 years of productions. The Flat River Community Players have performed hundreds of plays for the Greenville Community, according to a gofundme page created to help the group replace the props and costumes that were destroyed. At press time Wednesday evening, $3,790 of the $5,000 had been raised. You can visit the page at gf.me/v/c/697/rebuilding-flat-river-community-players-props.

People and other theater groups stepped forward to help the group with certain costumes needed for the play they are performing this weekend and next weekend, “A Christmas Story—the musical.” Their props and sets were reportedly already at the Greenville Area Community Center, where they perform. The performances will be on Friday, December 6 and Saturday, December, both at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, December 8 at 2 p.m.; and Friday, December 13, and Saturday, December 14, both at 7:30 p.m.

