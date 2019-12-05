CTA school leader announces retirement





CTA Superintendent Dan George will retire in June. Facebook photo.



By Judy Reed

Dan George, the Superintendent/School Leader for Creative Technologies Academy (CTA), recently announced he is retiring from the position he has held for 10-1/2 years once this school year ends.

The school, located at 350 Pine Street, is a self-managed non-profit public school academy (charter school) that has 312 students in K-12 and 16 preschool students.

“It has been my honor to serve this Academy as the Superintendent/School Leader since January 4, 2010,” he wrote in a CTA Facebook post. “I’m announcing my retirement effective June 30, 2020 and the job posting to find my replacement is on our website. I’m confident the board will have a well-qualified pool of applicants and will select a leader to guide CTA into some exciting times.

“We have accomplished much together over the last ten years. You can be very proud of the school and culture you have helped to build. I am so very grateful for the support of our families, parents and students, my staff, board members, and the community. I will not be a lame duck for the rest of this year and I promise I will not stop working on CTA’s behalf after I leave the Superintendent position. I will always be an advocate for kids, especially these kids. I’m excited to see the dreams, now plans, and soon construction of new facilities and renovation of the existing. I’m also excited, if a bit apprehensive, to go after new challenges in this next phase of life. I would appreciate your thoughts and prayers in those decisions.”

The Post asked George what has meant the most to him during his tenure at CTA. “The kids, the families, and my staff,” he said. “It’s always about what’s best for kids. I’m thankful for a staff that buys into that and for families who value choice.”

What does George see as his greatest accomplishment? “There are several things I value that my team has accomplished. I think my best leadership skill is team building. I’m very grateful for the people who have been a part of my team. You can’t do these things on your own. 1. Building a culture of family, collaboration, and growth. 2. Continuing financial responsibility and stability. 3. 18 consecutive years of 100 percent compliance. 4. Consistent academic growth. 5. Collaborating with local school leaders to do what’s best for kids. I stressed early on in my tenure that we are not competitors with other schools. We are partners. I think we’ve turned the corner on that,” he remarked.

George has no immediate plans for the future, but said he would like to continue coaching basketball at Grace Christian University for a few more years, where he coaches with Gary Bailey. “I want to have an impact on the lives of kids,” he explained. He said he’d also like to do more hunting and fishing.

There are big changes coming to CTA, with not only George leaving, but the capital campaign for a new building and renovations. “We recently completed a pre-feasibility study with the consultants and have moved into a feasibility study. Upon completion of the feasibility study we hope to move into a capital campaign,” he explained. Watch the Post for more details on that.

The school will be taking applications for the Superintendent position until December 20. Applicants selected for final interviews with the Board of Directors will meet with the Board on January 15, 2020 and February 19, 2020. The plan is for the board to make a final selection for this position no later than March 18, 2020 to allow for a planned transition period before the employment date.

The posting for the position can be found at https://docs.google.com/document/d/1pE0HP4MNy4AGna_rR2F4_1rVa_CLkE3WE-0awirwGK4/edit?usp=drivesdk.

