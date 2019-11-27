The Post travels to Hawaii





Earlier this year the Post traveled to Hawaii with Alan and Alyson Kieda, of Solon Township, and their daughter Rachel and her husband Ryan Campbell, and grandson Thomas, of Gand Rapids. The trip was to celebrate Alan and Alyson’s 40th wedding anniversary.

After missing a day because of ice at the airport, they traveled to Maui for a few days, then Oahu for almost a week, and then the Big Island for a week.

“We stayed at a beautiful Airbnb and played on volcanic beaches,” said Alan. “We learned all about volcanoes, as one cancelled two of our housing possibilities early in the year. We wondered why they didn’t just clear the lava off the road. We went to see it and found lava 30 feet high-plus over the roads and neighborhood for miles! 2000 folks lost their homes,” he said.

The Kiedas and Campbells had a great time and took lots of photos with the Post. Thank you so much for taking us with you!

Are you going on vacation? Be sure to take along a printed edition of the Post and get someone to snap a photo of you or your family with it. Send it to us along with some info about your trip (where you went, who went along, what you saw) and send the photo and info to news@cedarspringspost.com. We will print as space allows. If you forget the Post, please do not photoshop it into the photo. Just take it with you next time!

