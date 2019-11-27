The blessings of fruitful fields and healthful skies





In the spirit of Thanksgiving, I am grateful and so very thankful for the many people, things and acts of kindness in the City of Cedar Springs.

First and foremost I am thankful for the amazing staff we are blessed to have between City Hall, Fire Department, Library, North Kent Community Enrichment and the Kent County Sheriff’s Department. Every single one of them are good people who put their heart and soul into serving their community and trying to assist and guide our community to be the best that it can be.

I am thankful for our City Council and all of our volunteer board members who serve their community. Each one of those people live or own a business in the City and they each dedicate their time and energy to lead the City and make the tough decisions on behalf of the citizens for all of our betterment.

I am thankful for the business owners, business employees and members of civic and volunteer groups in the City. I commend the owners for having the plan, vision and capital to start and operate a business in the City. I am thankful for the employees for all the hard work they put in to make the businesses’ run well and I am thankful for all the volunteerism and dedication from all the folks who improve the community through the Lions, Rotary, CBDT, Women’s Club, Legion, Friends of the Library and other groups.

I am thankful for the leaders of surrounding communities and the City Attorney, City Engineer and City Planner who assist the City to accomplish our goals.

I am thankful for all of the awesome citizens that we have who stop by City Hall to chat and I’m thankful for every citizen that has attended a meeting or event, shopped at a local store or waved at a DPW worker in the City. I am also thankful for all of the citizens who keep a close eye on what their government is doing and I am thankful for the citizens who ask the hard questions of their government helping to keep everyone focused on the good, the straight and the narrow.

I am thankful for the books in the library, the clean water in the pipes and the movies at the Kent Theater. I am thankful for the new amphitheater building, the community garden and our many parks and playgrounds. I am thankful for a great school district, affordable housing and a walkable community.

I am thankful for neighbors who shovel each other’s sidewalks, walkers who pick up litter in the road and the farmers who put food on our tables.

I am thankful for the many brave men and women in our history who stood up for what is right and I am thankful for the innumerable sacrifices of our police, firefighters and members of the armed services that keep our homes, lives and country safe.

Finally, I am thankful for friends, family and companions in life who I eagerly look forward to sharing a day of food, love and laughter with and I give thanks for what Abraham Lincoln called a day of Thanksgiving for the peace, harmony and tranquility in our America.

