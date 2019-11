Congratulations to Isaiah Waite, 14, a freshman at Cedar Springs High School, who bowled a 299 on Saturday, November 23, during league play at Westgate Bowl with a 676 series.

Waite has been bowling for four years and sports a 190 average. He plans to bowl on the Cedar Springs High School team this winter. That season is just getting ready to start.

Waite is the son of Michael and Marci Waite of Cedar Springs.