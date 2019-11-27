Santa Claus is coming!





Santa Claus cuddles a baby after the 2018 tree lighting. Photo courtesy CS Area Chamber of Commerce.



Are you ready to have yourself a merry Christmas Cedar Springs-style? Come on out and experience a day of goodwill and cheer on Saturday, December 7, when the Cedar Springs Area Chamber of Commerce presents “Come Mingle with Kris Kringle.”

The day will run from 9 a.m. to early evening, with various fun, family-friendly, events. The day starts with with the Cedar Springs Public Library hosting their Annual Holiday Open House: Winter Wonderland A Frozen Adventure on Saturday, December 7, from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Join Anna and Elsa for storytime occurring every 20 minutes throughout the event, take pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus, make ornaments/crafts/Christmas cards, decorate cookies, check out the Friends of the Library bake sale and more. All ages are welcome to attend and everything is free. You can also decorate cookies at the Rustic Roof from 12-2, enjoy a story time with Mrs. Claus from 2-3 p.m. at Perry’s Place llc for herbs, teas, and more. You can also hang ornaments with the Cedar Springs cheerleaders, enjoy a petting zoo, and caroling, all before the mini-parade that will bring Santa to the Heart of Cedar Springs at the corner of Main and W. Maple Street 4:30-4:45.

There are two major changes this year: the Christmas tree will be in a new location in the Heart of Cedar Springs, and that is where everyone will gather for the lighting. The other change is that the parade will not go down Main Street. It will start at Cherry Street by the White Pine Trail, head east to Second Street then North to Maple and west towards staging area.

Following the parade will be a live nativity scene near the Christmas tree, and mingling with Kris Kringle at the amphitheatre, where kids can meet Santa. While waiting for Santa, there will be crafts and coloring activities in the library, and an opportunity to write Santa.

Bring the whole family out on Saturday, December 7, for this fun, community Christmas celebration! See page 8 for more info on this event in our Holiday Happenings and check out events in the surrounding areas well.

