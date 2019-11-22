web analytics

Small business Saturday

Small Business Saturday is November 30, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Small Business Saturday  is an annual event the Saturday after Thanksgiving dedicated to supporting small businesses. The Cedar Springs Area Chamber of Commerce hosts the event “Small Business Saturday in Cedar Springs 2019” to help promote our local businesses and encourage our community to support our local community.

Support your local small businesses by shopping with them this holiday season as well as all year long. When we shop from small business owners more of the profits from the sales stay in the community.

