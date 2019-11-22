Man dies after car crash





The man driving this black Town and Country van died of injuries he sustained in the crash. Post photo by B. Sanderson.





Marshall Irving Taylor





A Rockford man has died of injuries he suffered earlier this week in a serious car crash.

According to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at the intersection of 16 Mile and Northland Drive about 3:45 p.m. on Monday November 18. Police said that a black Town and Country minivan being driven by an 82-year-old Rockford man was headed southbound on Northland Dr. His vehicle collided with a tan Chevy Impala being driven by a 51-year-old male from Cedar Springs, who was eastbound on 16 Mile Rd. There is a stop sign at 16 Mile Rd.

Police said AeroMed was initially launched, but cancelled after a patient was successfully extricated. Both drivers were then transported by ambulance to the hospital with what appeared to be injuries that were not life threatening.

However, it was reported on Tuesday morning that the 82-year-old Rockford man, Marshall Irving Taylor, had died of the injuries he sustained as a result of the crash.

Deputies are still investigating the crash.

The Algoma Township Fire Department and the Cedar Springs Fire Department assisted the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at the scene. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor at this time.

