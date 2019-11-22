



Howard City Dental, established in 1985 by Dr. Wemmer, has a new owner: Dr. Adam Hoard. Dr. Hoard took over in June 2019 when Dr. Wemmer retired. The staff all remains the same except for an assistant that also retired in June.

Howard City Dental provides comprehensive family dentistry for all ages. They see patients from all around the area, including from Rockford, Big Rapids, Lakeview, Cedar Springs, Sand Lake, Newaygo, Pierson, and more.

Dr. Hoard said that what makes their business unique is that they emphasize comfort for their patients. “We take the time to form relationships with our patients and ensure all questions concerns are addressed,” he explained. “We truly care about our community and strive to improve overall health. We care for our patients like they are our own family.”

If you have questions about the services they provide, give them a call at 231-937-5725. They are located at 205 E. Edgerton St, Howard City. They are open Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesdays 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.