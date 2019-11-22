Food donations today will help sustain families all winter





The “season of giving” provides a winter of wellness

The need for food is not a seasonal issue; it’s a daily requirement. And that’s why we at North Kent Connect ask so often to help us keep our pantry filled with healthy, fresh foods.

This season, when hearts open a little further and the temperature drops, we ask our community to consider gifts of healthy foods that will not only improve the holidays for families in northern Kent County, but will provide staples to last through the winter.

Personal care items are also extremely helpful for our clients, particularly paper items, diapers and hair care products.

“We often take simple things like toilet paper for granted,” said Grant Harden, donor relations manager at North Kent Connect. “But just imagine if you didn’t have any!”

Donations of the following items are requested by Dec. 9:

• Turkeys/Hams

• Low-sugar cereal/Oatmeal

• Quinoa

• Canned low-sugar fruits

• Canned tomatoes

• Canned vegetables

• Toilet paper

• Laundry soap

• Shampoo/conditioner

• Baby wipes

• Diapers sizes 4, 5 & 6

Donations may be dropped off at NKC Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday & Saturday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

For more information, contact Grant Harden, NKC Donor Relations Manager, at (616) 866-3478, ext. 345, or email him at grant.harden@nkconnect.org.

