Fire department saves home

By Judy Reed
Five different departments converged on the scene of what was reported as a possible structure fire at 13520 Lime Lake in Solon Township on Wednesday afternoon, November 20.
The caller reported seeing flames in the windows.
When Solon Fire arrived on scene, they reported light smoke coming from the home.
Solon requested mutual aid from Algoma, Kent City, Sand Lake, and Sparta.
A firefighter on scene said that the first ones on scene pulled the hose into the house and extinguished the fire quickly. “It was a good save,” he said.
No other details were available at press time.