Fire department saves home





This home at 13520 Lime Lake was saved by quick work on the part of firefighters. Post photo by J. Reed.





By Judy Reed

Five different departments converged on the scene of what was reported as a possible structure fire at 13520 Lime Lake in Solon Township on Wednesday afternoon, November 20.

The caller reported seeing flames in the windows.

When Solon Fire arrived on scene, they reported light smoke coming from the home.

Solon requested mutual aid from Algoma, Kent City, Sand Lake, and Sparta.

Firefighters from multiple departments were called to the scene of the home on Lime Lake Ave. Post photo by J. Reed.





A firefighter on scene said that the first ones on scene pulled the hose into the house and extinguished the fire quickly. “It was a good save,” he said.

No other details were available at press time.