City council appoints Hall another term as Mayor





Mayor Jerry Hall





Mayor Pro-tem Pam Conley





The City of Cedar Springs held their reorganizational meeting last Thursday, November 14. Election results were announced for City Council member Molly Nixon who ran ran unopposed in the November election. She was was elected to another four-year-term. She was not at the meeting so will be sworn in at a later date.

The Council also voted to appoint Jerry Hall to his sixth term as Mayor, and Pam Conley to another year as Mayor Pro-tem.

To watch a recording of the entire meeting, go to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UraKN8J_HoY.

