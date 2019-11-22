web analytics

Categorized | News

City council appoints Hall another term as Mayor

Posted on 22 November 2019. Tags: , , ,


  • Mayor Jerry Hall

  • Mayor Pro-tem Pam Conley

The City of Cedar Springs held their reorganizational meeting last Thursday, November 14. Election results were announced for City Council member Molly Nixon who ran ran unopposed in the November election. She was was elected to another four-year-term. She was not at the meeting so will be sworn in at a later date.

The Council also voted to appoint Jerry Hall to his sixth term as Mayor, and Pam Conley to another year as Mayor Pro-tem. 

To watch a recording of the entire meeting, go to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UraKN8J_HoY.

This post was written by:

- who has written 16058 posts on Cedar Springs Post Newspaper.


Contact the author

«
»

Leave a Reply

advert
Cedar Car Co
Kent Theatre
Advertising Rates Brochure

Archives

Get Your Copy of The Cedar Springs Post for just $40 a year!