



Have you ever wanted to learn to crochet? Or maybe you are looking to buy a hand-crocheted item for a gift? You can do both of those things with C Jay’s Crochet Nook, a new business owned by Cheryl Babcock, located at 234 West Beech Street in Cedar Springs.

Babcock offers private crochet lessons, as well as a crochet boutique featuring all hand-produced items with much attention to detail. “You can’t buy my items elsewhere,” she said. “The items are all hand produced, one stitch at a time. I do special orders also to your specifications.”

Babcock said she has 62 years of crochet experience and has taught all over the world, including Japan, Hawaii, and many other places.

Her goal is to share her love of crochet with others and produce high quality crochet items for use and gift-giving.

For more info call (616) 263-9385, and visit the business from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday.