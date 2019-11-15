The Post travels to the Bahamas





The Post recently took a tour of the Bahamas with Josh and Rachel (Reed) Hunt, of Martin. The couple left Miami on a five-day cruise with Norwegian Cruise Line and made stops at Great Stirrup Cay (Norwegian’s own island), Nassau, Freeport (on Grand Bahama Island), and then back to Great Stirrup Cay. That island is the one shown in the background of the photo.

Thank you, Rachel and Josh, for taking us with you!

