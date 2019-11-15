Taco bar raises $800 for Velzy Park





It took some time due to a small glitch, but the tally is finally in. Big Boy’s Taco Bar fundraiser to benefit Velzy Park netted around $800.

The park committee noted that funds came in from donations and a silent auction, as well as a percentage of food sales during the event. Area businesses stepped up to provide items for the auction as area residents were treated to the park’s 2nd annual Taco Bar dinner Tuesday, September 24.

The event coincided with Big Boy’s “Free Pie Night”, adding a special treat for participating patrons. Funds from the dinner are destined to go towards playground equipment, slated to go in next Spring. The park restroom, funded largely through public donations, is still under construction. For more information, or to volunteer for future fundraisers, contact Solon Township @ 616-696-1718 or check out their facebook page @ Solon Township’s Velzy Park.

