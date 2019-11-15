First snowman of the season





This snowman is livin’ the life!

Kerri Mayo shared a Pinterest idea with her aunt, Tonnie Smith, last week when the first snow hit. “Her re-creation was even better than the original!” said Mayo. “She and my uncle did this snowman on their deck last week.”

The Smiths reportedly did this at their home near Cedar Springs High School. What a great looking snowman!

Send us your snowman and winter fun photos. We will use them as space allows. Email them to news@cedarspringspost.com and give us a description of what’s happening and who is in the photo.