A flock of Red Hawks take down Muskegon quarterback Cameron Martinez. Post photo by J. Reed.





By Judy Reed

The Cedar Springs Varsity Football team ended a great season last weekend with a 48-10 loss to Muskegon in the district final at Grand Haven. They finished with a 9-2 record (only one loss during the regular season) and went undefeated in conference, making them the OK White Champions two years in a row. They went on to beat Mount Pleasant in the predistrict game, and then faced Muskegon. For details on that game, and teams they will face next year, click here.