CBDT celebrates accomplishments





By Carolee Cole

The Community Building Development Team (CBDT) recently sponsored a Community Celebration. This was an opportunity for community members to meet together, enjoy a generous appetizer buffet catered by the Red Bird Bistro, and hear a presentation regarding the accomplishments of the CBDT since its inception in 2013 and hear the plans for the next few years. The Celebration was held at the American Legion on Main Street in Cedar Springs.

Audience members were truly amazed at how much had been accomplished over the last six years, both obvious and less obvious. Sonya Cronkright recently posted this statement online, “What a Great Evening it was at The Community Celebration hosted by the CBDT tonight. It was so good seeing so many familiar faces from the past and many dear friends we have shared our journey with for more than three decades…Thank you Red Bird for doing an excellent job with catering the event as well. MANY caring people who did much of the foundational work to help this city move forward all gathered in the same room made my heart sing tonight. Thank you all who came, and for those of you who couldn’t make it…we missed you and have not forgotten the hard work and effort each and every one of you have contributed throughout the years.”

Highlights of the presentation included the very first project, to build a rain garden at the corner of Fifth and Cherry Streets next to Cedar Creek. The purpose of this garden is to slow water run off from parking lots, building roofs, and streets by creating a buffer of indigenous plants between these areas and the Creek. The roots slow, clean and cool the water before it actually reaches the creek proper. Since that time, a second rain garden has been built, as well as other wetland preservation improvements using money from a $300,000 grant.

A repeated statement heard throughout the evening was, “cash on the barrel head.” This is a favorite of Kurt Mabie, our President and speaker for the evening. Several times he noted everything that’s been accomplished was completely paid for through grants, volunteer labor, reduced costs for materials, and the generous donations of local lovers and supporters of Cedar Springs. Cash and donations to the CBDT have totaled just over $2 Million.

Another topic throughout the presentation was the Master Plan, devised by the City of Cedar Springs. The focus of the CBDT has been to look at the dreams and plans included in this awesome Master Plan and bring them to fruition. From a new library to trails throughout the city and a new amphitheater, it was noted that these are becoming a reality one and two at a time.

The CBDT’s connection to the North Country Trail, Trout Unlimited and the Rogue River Home River’s Initiative has resulted in many trees being planted to protect and cool our amazing and perfectly situated trout stream. In addition, trails along the creek and through beautiful areas of both the city and the surrounding countryside on the way to the Rogue River State Game Area are becoming a reality, in fulfillment of the Master Plan.

There are two specific projects being supported by the CBDT in 2020. These are the planning and possible installation of a children’s natural playground in the “Heart of Cedar Springs,” and the building of a veteran’s honor garden/park by the American Legion, near the library. There are other projects that will also be considered, but these two will be the focus.

A detailed power point with many photos from past and present has been prepared by Carolee Cole. If you have any groups or organizations who might like to see this presentation please contact Kurt Mabie or Carolee Cole.

The CBDT meets four times per year to discuss plans and organize action. The next meeting is January 21, 2020 in the library at 6:30 p.m. More community members are needed to complete the next phase so join in at a level that works for you. All are welcome to attend.

