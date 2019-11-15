Angel Tree at First Baptist Church





It’s that time of year again—time for the Salvation Army Angel Tree. All over Kent County various businesses and organizations are hosting Angel Trees for the less fortunate in West Michigan. This year, First Baptist Church of Cedar Springs is hosting a tree.

On the tree you will find tags with gift information for either a boy, girl or teenager. All you have to do is take a tag, fulfill the request and bring back your unwrapped toy and place it under the Angel Tree with the tag by Sunday, December 15.

First Baptist Church is accepting donations on Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

If you or a friend would like to sign up for Angel Tree assistance for this Christmas and you live in Kent County, visit your neighborhood food pantry to get information or call the United Way hotline by dialing 211 or 1-800-887-1107.

