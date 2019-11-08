web analytics

Woman shoots self with homemade weapon

Troopers from the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post responded to an accidental shooting on Sunday, November 3, on Stanton Rd, West of Jones Rd in Montcalm County.  

The investigation found that a 33-year-old female subject was firing a homemade firearm, and while doing so, discharged the firearm into her shoulder accidentally. The female was transported to Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids with severe injuries.    

State Police were assisted on scene by the Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office, Montcalm EMS and Montcalm County Central Dispatch.

