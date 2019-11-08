Veteran’s Day services 2019





Cedar Springs: The American Legion Glen Hill Post #287 color guard will do a flag ceremony on November 11 at 2:15 p.m. at Metron of Cedar Springs, 400 Jeffrey St. All are welcome to attend.

Sand Lake: The Tri Corner VFW Post #7912 in Sand Lake will hold a flag burning ceremony on Monday, November 11, at 6 p.m., to properly and respectfully dispose of worn and tattered American flags. The flags will be burned and then buried. A container is set up on the front porch of the post for people to drop off flags that need to be burned.